Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $143.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

