DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DSRLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DiaSorin from €143.00 ($147.42) to €141.00 ($145.36) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of DiaSorin from €170.00 ($175.26) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. DiaSorin has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $202.93.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

