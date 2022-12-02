DigiByte Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $122.32 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00451322 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022386 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00115703 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00651041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00247658 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,841,275,612 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.