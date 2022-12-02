DigiByte Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $122.15 million and $2.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,974.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00456019 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022808 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002843 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00116158 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00849157 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00649147 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00247880 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,839,868,944 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
