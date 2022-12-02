DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Aron R. English Buys 1,562,500 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) Director Aron R. English acquired 1,562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777,369 shares in the company, valued at $568,758.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.