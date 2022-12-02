Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.31.

DG traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.11. 93,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.49.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dollar General by 189.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 62.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

