Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 83,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,525,735 shares.The stock last traded at $240.93 and had previously closed at $236.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.31.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 44.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 23.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.