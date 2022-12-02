Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

