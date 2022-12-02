Donald G. Basile Sells 9,738 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $48,884.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,279,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CMPO stock remained flat at $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 62,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

