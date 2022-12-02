DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,607 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 3.7 %

DV stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.45. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

