Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.36 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

DLTH stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 389,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Duluth by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duluth by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Duluth by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

