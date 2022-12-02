E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Short Interest Update

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EICCF remained flat at 3.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 3.91. E Automotive has a 12 month low of 3.27 and a 12 month high of 7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

