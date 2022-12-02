easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 700 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 387.60 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.98.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

