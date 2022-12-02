easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 559.62 ($6.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 387.60 ($4.64) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.