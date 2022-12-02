eCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.76 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $569.56 million and $5.76 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.39 or 0.00648624 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00247485 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00055328 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000686 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,241,329,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,241,323,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
