Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,915 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,731,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $62,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Marqeta Price Performance

About Marqeta

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.99. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

