Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $128.46 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.77.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

