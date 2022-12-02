Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,001 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $137,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $366,882,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $143.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

