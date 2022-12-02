Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $108.70 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $108,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $173.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average is $159.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

