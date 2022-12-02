Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444,569 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Morningstar worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.98 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,525 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $1,816,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,425,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,847,663.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,921 shares of company stock worth $22,593,059. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

