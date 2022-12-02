Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $78.57 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,009 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Doximity worth $78,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

DOCS stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $68.01.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

