Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,119 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 3.13% of AppFolio worth $99,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.68. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,419 shares of company stock worth $3,112,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

