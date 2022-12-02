Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $150,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 282,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $191.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

