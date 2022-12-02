Echo Street Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $232.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

