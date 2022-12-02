Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Edible Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Edible Garden Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of EDBL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 189,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,564. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

