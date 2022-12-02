Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Plans GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

EPIC stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 64.20 ($0.77). 266,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 58.93 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.68 million and a P/E ratio of 379.41.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

