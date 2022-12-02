Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Plans GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.5 %
EPIC stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 64.20 ($0.77). 266,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 58.93 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.68 million and a P/E ratio of 379.41.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
