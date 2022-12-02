EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.65) to €22.00 ($22.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.72) to €23.90 ($24.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

