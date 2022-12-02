Efinity Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $50.25 million and $1.59 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,681,335 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

