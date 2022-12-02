Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.47.

Elastic Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $57.17 on Monday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Elastic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Elastic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

