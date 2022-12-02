Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.03-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.03)-0.03 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.47.
NYSE ESTC opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $130.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
