Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Elastic Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ESTC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,114. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

