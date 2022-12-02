Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,874,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 1,605,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.6 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $14.53 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

