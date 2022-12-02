Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.2% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.90. The company has a market capitalization of $354.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.