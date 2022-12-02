Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

