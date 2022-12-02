Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Up 5.2 %

Eltek stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

