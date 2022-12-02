Emocoin (EMO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.70 Million

Emocoin (EMO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emocoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.70 or 0.06555859 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,272.04 or 0.30978527 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.0017001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.