Enbridge Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

