Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.38 and traded as high as C$4.59. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 834,885 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.65 million and a P/E ratio of 52.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

