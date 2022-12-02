Enzyme One Day Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Enzyme has a market cap of $43.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $21.12 or 0.00124265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

