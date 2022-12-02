Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.44. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Insider Activity

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,109.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $867,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 403,727 shares in the company, valued at $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile



Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

