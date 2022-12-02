ERC20 Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $44.94 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040245 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00243783 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00943164 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $88.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

