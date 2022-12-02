Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

KKR opened at $52.55 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

