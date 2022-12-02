Eschler Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for 2.7% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Farfetch Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.76. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.