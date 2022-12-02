Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,556 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 11.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $267.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

