Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

