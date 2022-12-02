Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 68.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 117.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $29.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

