Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 536,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $29.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

