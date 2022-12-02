Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.36 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

