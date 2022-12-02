ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $41.58 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.