Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.71 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $114.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.63 or 0.00115632 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00453055 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022634 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00860547 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00652797 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00248852 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00271366 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
